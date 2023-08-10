Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani 2 Weeks India Box Office: Karan Johar's film trends well; Netts 117 crores

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, directed by Karan Johar and starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in title roles, released in theatres worldwide on the 28th of July, 2023. The Ranveer-Alia film has collected Rs 117 crores nett in India in its first two weeks. While the first week's numbers were reasonably good, it is the second week's numbers that actually consolidated its position at the box office. With a strong hold in week 2, the Karan Johar directorial can get to a total of over Rs 140 crores nett quite comfortably, despite new big releases like Gadar 2 and OMG 2 taking up screens. It must be noted that Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani had corporate bookings to boost its theatrical prospects in week 1. The same has not been observed in week 2.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Becomes Karan Johar's Highest Worldwide Grosser But There's A Catch

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is Karan Johar's highest worldwide grosser as it has collected over Rs 240 crores gross in 2 weeks. The lifetime numbers may see it flirting with the Rs 300 crores gross worldwide mark. While the India verdict is still in contention, the overseas verdict for the film is very loud and clear, that is a super-hit. In terms of ticket receipts in India, the film may not be able to match the numbers put up by Karan's other directorials barring Student Of The Year, a film which featured 3 debutants.

The day-wise nett India collections of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani are as follows:-

Thursday: Rs 10.50 crores

Saturday: Rs 15.50 crores

Sunday: Rs 18.50 crores

Monday: Rs 6.50 crores

Tuesday: Rs 6.75 crores

Wednesday: Rs 6.50 crores

Thursday: Rs 5.75 crores

Second Friday: Rs 6.50 crores

Second Saturday: Rs 11.25 crores

Second Sunday: Rs 13.50 crores

Second Monday: Rs 4.25 crores

Second Tuesday: Rs 4.25 crores

Second Wednesday: Rs 3.80 crores

Second Thursday: Rs 3.25 crores

Total = Rs 117 crores nett in India after 14 days

Ranveer Singh essays the role of a happy-go-lucky Punjabi character Rocky Randhawa and Alia Bhatt reprises the role of a smart Bengali journalist Rani Chatterjee. The two fall in love despite their many differences. On facing family opposition, they decide to live with each other's families for 3 months before getting married. Will they succeed to win over each other's families? You need to watch the film to find out.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is now playing at a theatre near you.

