Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani 2nd Friday India Box Office: Ranveer-Alia film grows against all odds on day 8

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, directed by Karan Johar, starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in titular roles and starring Shabana Azmi, Jaya Bachchan and Dharmendra in supporting roles released in theatres worldwide on the 28th of July, 2023. In a week's time, the film collected Rs 70 crores nett and the second Friday has begun on a winning note, with the Ranveer-Alia starrer growing compared to its first Thursday. The film clocked Rs 6.50 crores nett on day 8 and that takes its total to Rs 76.50 crores nett after 8 days. There have been corporate bookings for Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani domestically through the first week and they have continued for week 2 as well but notwithstanding that, the film is trending very well and is heading towards being a success.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Is Set To Enter The Rs 100 Crore Nett India Club. It May Also Manage To Break Into The Rs 250 Crores Gross Worldwide Club

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is enjoying an open week at the box office and this shall enable it to comfortably cross the Rs 100 crore nett India mark. It faces its stiffest competition yet with Gadar 2 and OMG 2 in its third week but by then, it will have exhausted a good most of its potential. While the India numbers are reasonably good, the overseas numbers are excellent. The second Friday has assured that this Karan Johar directorial will end up doing business of 14 - 15 million dollars internationally (Rs 115 - 123.5 crores gross). It won't at all be surprising if the Karan Johar directorial manages to gross over Rs 250 crores worldwide by the end of its run.

The day-wise nett India collections of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani are as follows:-

Thursday: Rs 10.50 crores

Rs 10.50 crores Saturday: Rs 15.50 crores

Rs 15.50 crores Sunday: Rs 18.50 crores

Rs 18.50 crores Monday : Rs 6.50 crores

: Rs 6.50 crores Tuesday: Rs 6.75 crores

Rs 6.75 crores Wednesday : Rs 6.50 crores

: Rs 6.50 crores Thursday: Rs 5.75 crores

Rs 5.75 crores Second Friday: Rs 6.50 crores

Total = Rs 76.50 crores nett in India after 8 days

Watch the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Trailer

About Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Ranveer Singh plays a flamboyant Punjabi character Rocky Randhawa and Alia Bhatt essays the role of an intellectual Bengali journalist Rani Chatterjee. The two fall in love despite their many differences. On facing family opposition, they decide to live with each other's families for three months before getting married. Will they succeed to win over each other's families shall be known once the film releases.

Where And When To Watch Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is now playing at a theatre near you.

