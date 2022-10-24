Sardar and Prince first weekend box office collections; Karthi starrer emerges Diwali winner, Prince struggles

In the Kollywood Diwali face-off between Sardar and Prince, the Karthi starrer has emerged victorious. Sardar has a good first weekend at the box office with an increasing trend, grossing Rs. 21 crores approx. The film started slow on Friday behind Prince but made good gains over the next two days, taking the lead, and has now placed the film in a good position to capitalize during the holiday period. Tamil Nadu contributed Rs. 12.75 crores of the total while Telugu states bring another Rs. 6 crores approx.

It was a deja vu of Diwali 2019, when another Karthi starrer, Kaithi started at a low number but made big gains over the Diwali period, crossing Rs. 50 crores in Tamil Nadu off just Rs. 2.60 crores on opening day. Here the film started off at Rs. 3.50 crores on Friday and cleared Rs. 5 crores on Sunday, possibly recording its biggest day of the run today.