Sardar and Prince first weekend box office collections; Karthi starrer emerges Diwali winner, Prince struggles
Sardar has a good first weekend at the box office with an increasing trend, grossing Rs. 21 crores while Prince has a poor weekend, collecting just Rs. 16.50 crores with a decreasing trend.
In the Kollywood Diwali face-off between Sardar and Prince, the Karthi starrer has emerged victorious. Sardar has a good first weekend at the box office with an increasing trend, grossing Rs. 21 crores approx. The film started slow on Friday behind Prince but made good gains over the next two days, taking the lead, and has now placed the film in a good position to capitalize during the holiday period. Tamil Nadu contributed Rs. 12.75 crores of the total while Telugu states bring another Rs. 6 crores approx.
It was a deja vu of Diwali 2019, when another Karthi starrer, Kaithi started at a low number but made big gains over the Diwali period, crossing Rs. 50 crores in Tamil Nadu off just Rs. 2.60 crores on opening day. Here the film started off at Rs. 3.50 crores on Friday and cleared Rs. 5 crores on Sunday, possibly recording its biggest day of the run today.
The box office collections of Sardar at the Indian box office are as follows:
Friday - Rs. 6 crores
Saturday - Rs. 7 crores
Sunday - Rs. 8 crores
Total - Rs. 21 crores
Prince has a poor weekend, collecting just Rs. 16.50 crores with a decreasing trend. The majority of collections came from Tamil Nadu at Rs. 12.25 crores while Telugu states amounted to Rs. 3.25 crores. Due to the poor trend, the film will not be benefitted much from the holiday period and will likely cease its run when the holiday period is over on Wednesday.
The box office collections of Prince at the Indian box office are as follows:
Friday - Rs. 6.50 crores
Saturday - Rs. 5.25 crores
Sunday - Rs. 4.75 crores
Total - Rs. 16.50 crores
