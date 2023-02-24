Selfiee Day 1 Box Office: Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi's film takes a disastrous opening; Collects Rs 2.25cr

Akshay Kumar, Emraan Hashmi, Nushrratt Bharuccha and Diana Penty led Selfiee, directed by Raj Mehta, has taken an extremely low opening at the box office. The film never really got going, be it with respect to advance bookings or the on-the-day sales. The opening is lower than Akshay's lowest opener in recent years, Bell Bottom, and that is troubling because while Bell Bottom saw a fractured release due to Covid-19, Selfiee has released when theatres are fully functional and box office is kind of back to normal. The other cast members of the film have seen lower openers and grossers in recent times, but it is the lowest for Akshay. The film has taken a paltry opening of around Rs 2 - 2.5 crores nett and it doesn't seem that it can go any lower from here. But again, we are always just a Friday away from getting shocked and surprised.

The Opening Day Collections Of Selfiee Have Shocked The Hindi Film Industry With the sort of opening that the film has got, clubbed with the middling reviews, it seems almost impossible for Selfiee to pose a half decent total in its eventual theatrical run. The movie industry is beyond shocked at the disastrous opening of Selfiee. The promotions were great quantitatively but not qualitatively, as a result of which the film didn't even open to respectable numbers. What may sound surprising but actually isn't is the fact that a film like Pathaan, on its 31st day, is pulling in more audiences to theatres and not just in India, but internationally too. In all probability, it wouldn't be surprising if the worldwide gross total of the film on its 31st day is higher than Selfiee on its first day. The box office collections today paint a very sorry picture of the Hindi Movie Industry because if a credible actor like Akshay Kumar, in a commercial movie zone, can't pull audiences on the first day, how can we expect lesser known and less dependent actors to secure an opening for their films.



Films Today Are Getting An Extreme Response At The Box Office Selfiee was lavishly mounted and also had bankable stars in it. Whether it was the wrong timing or something else, can't be said for certain. What can be said for certain is that the audiences now have started making a clear demarcation of the films they wish to watch on the big screen and the films they can wait for, to later watch digitally. There literally is no film in today's time that is getting a middling reception at the box office. Either the film hits the bulls-eye and runs for weeks or it starts seeing cracks from the very first day. With streaming giants not giving the kind of lucrative deals they gave to producers in the lockdown and with satellite rights too getting lower than they used to be, it can be said that things are not going to get easier from here. Selfiee is still extremely lucky to be getting two open weeks at the box office, before the release of Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. You can watch Selfiee at a theatre near you.

