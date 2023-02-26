Selfiee Day 2 Box Office: Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi led drama sees low growth after poor opening

Akshay Kumar , Emraan Hashmi , Nushrratt Bharuccha and Diana Penty starrer Selfiee, directed by Raj Mehta, had yet another sorry day at the box office. The film saw a growth of around 30 percent vis-à-vis the opening day, on its first Saturday. Since the film is coming from extremely low levels, the final number is still alarmingly low. Selfiee, on its second day added around Rs. 3.25 crores and the two day cume now stands at Rs. 5.75 crores . There really is no target for the film from here since it is way off target. Still, if it manages around Rs 10 crores over the weekend, the trajectory can be considered alright. For an ensemble like Selfiee, the weekend number ideally had to be the first day number and that too would be considered underwhelming in the larger scheme of things.

Selfiee Is Competing With Decades-Old Films In Terms Of Initial Collections And That Is Alarming



If the day one number wasn't enough, Selfiee's day 2 number certainly has sealed its fate. With a 30 percent growth on day 2, it is pretty certain that the day four numbers won't match the first day, something that's required atleast after a disastrous opening, to reach a fair number in the final run. The fair number again is for a low budgeted film and not a big budgeted film like Selfiee. There really is no way one can go easy on this film because the collections are comparable to films that released 20 years ago.

The Digital Medium Has Changed Box Office Dynamics Forever

The advent of streaming platforms have totally changed box office dynamics. Films that are meant for OTT are not getting good theatrical reception because audiences don't mind watching them at the comfort of their homes. In today's time, what's really required is some sort of urgency and if a film doesn't have that urgency or excitement, audiences prefer waiting for it to come on streaming a couple of months later. It is very important that a film gives a big spectacle vibe because that's when going to a theatre will feel worth it, outside sequels of established IPs. If the reality checks before Selfiee weren't enough, now they surely are, after the reception of this starled film.