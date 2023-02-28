Selfiee First Monday Box Office: Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi's superstar-fan clash finds very few takers

Akshay Kumar , Emraan Hashmi , Nushrratt Bharuccha and Diana Penty starrer Selfiee, directed by Raj Mehta, had a sorry Monday at the box office with collections in the Rs 1.4 crore nett range on day 4 . The film dropped by around 45 percent vis-à-vis the opening day, on its first Monday and while the drop percentage can be termed as fair, considering the opening day, it is disastrous. The film barely crossed Rs 10 crore over the weekend and if this trajectory continues, it might have to settle for a lifetime of under Rs 20 crores and that simply doesn't help. Selfiee was mounted well and was promoted extensively but it was all eventually futile as the film has been rejected on all counts.

Selfiee was a typical commercial potboiler from Bollywood that audiences before Covid-19 enjoyed watching. Post Pandemic, people have become more choosy on the kind of films they wish to watch. Films that warrant a big screen experience or films of recognised franchises are the films that are preferred because they either give the big screen experience or guarantee a good experience considering the viewer has liked films of a said franchise, previously. With an estimated global theatrical share of around Rs 10 crores (expected), it is fair to say that the non theatrical deals will make up for most of the film's recoveries. This has been the case for most films post pandemic, that have atleast reached a point where they don't lose any money on the films.

Pathaan, on its fifth Monday, emerged as the second most preferred movie choice in the country among films in the north. The film added around Rs 85 - 90 lakhs on its 34th day and it is just a week or two away from eclipsing Baahubali 2 and emerging as the highest grossing Indian film for the Hindi version in India. It is to be noted that Pathaan is already the highest grossing Indian film for the Hindi version, worldwide.

Shehzada and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania are down and out on their second Monday with collections of under Rs 50 lakhs. The cummulative lifetime collections of both films will be below Rs 75 crores in India while it was expected that they will contribute Rs 150 crores together, atleast.

