Shah Rukh Khan led Jawan yields a HUGE Rs 700 crore plus recovery: Highest ever for Bollywood beating Pathaan

Records are meant to be broken and Shah Rukh Khan is certainly on a record-breaking spree. Just at the beginning of this year, Pathaan set the record for the highest recovery ever for a Bollywood film yielding north of Rs. 650 crore from all revenue streams. However, the King of Bollywood seems far from content with just one record in his name. His latest offering Jawan has taken the bar even higher, with recoveries of over Rs. 700 crore coming for the film.

For the uninitiated, Jawan released last month, has amassed Rs. 1134 crore as of the fifth weekend at the worldwide box office, with Rs. 743 crore coming from India and Rs. 391 crore earned from overseas markets. The film still has some gas left in its tank, with the final worldwide total expected to settle around Rs. 1170 crore.

Not all of that money goes to the producers, in this case, Shah Rukh Khan. Typically, around 40 per cent of the gross earnings make their way into the producers' pockets. For Jawan, the worldwide distributor share will amount to Rs. 480 crore, with the domestic and overseas split being Rs. 310 crore and Rs. 170 crore. Jawan also fetched a record-breaking amount for its non-theatrical rights. As previously reported, the film realised Rs. 250 crore for its digital, satellite and music rights.

All these monies total Rs. 730 crore, making Jawan not only take the record for highest recovery ever for a Bollywood film but also the first time ever revenue has gone over Rs. 700 crore. Pathaan was the previous record holder with Rs. 660 crore plus recoveries. Jawan costs Rs. 350 crore to produce and release. This means the surplus for SRK’s home production Red Chillies Entertainment will be around Rs. 350 crore after accounting for distributor and sub-distributor shares.

The breakdown of recoveries for Jawan are as follows:

Theatrical: Rs. 480 crores

India (Hindi): Rs. 280 crore

India (Dubbed): Rs. 30 crore

Overseas: Rs. 170 crore

Non-Theatrical: Rs. 250 crore



Total: Rs. 730 crore

