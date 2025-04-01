Box Office: Sikandar vs Tiger 3 1st Weekend Hindi Net India Comparison; Which Salman Khan's movie is a frontrunner?
Let's compare the box office performances of Sikandar and Tiger 3 at the Hindi box office. The comparison is based on how much these films earned in their respective opening weekend.
Sikandar vs Tiger 3 1st Weekend Hindi Net India Comparison: Salman Khan is considered one of the most bankable superstars in Bollywood. His illustrious filmography with special mentions to blockbusters like Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Dabangg, and Sultan is proof of it. Today, we are comparing the box office performances of Sikandar and Tiger 3 based on their respective opening weekend business in India.
Sikandar vs Tiger 3: Box Office Performances
SIKANDAR
Jointly backed by Salman Khan Films and Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, Sikandar performed below the expectations on the opening day. Salman Khan's latest actioner earned Rs 25 crore on its first day at the box office.
Also starring Rashmika Mandanna, the new release has managed to fetch Rs 71-72 crore in its opening weekend, with Tuesday collections estimated to be Rs 19-20 crore. It should ideally enter Rs 100 crore club in the first week, unless it is completely rejected.
Directed by AR Murugadoss, the film has received poor reception among cinephiles. Also featuring Sathyaraj, it was released on March 30, 2025 on the occasion of the Eid festival.
TIGER 3
Meanwhile, Tiger 3 had a phenomenal business on the opening day. Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif-starrer opened at Rs 40.25 crore. Backed by Yash Raj Films, it crossed the Rs 100 crore mark on the third day. The cume opening weekend collection of the 2023 action thriller stands at Rs 137.75 crore.
Tiger 3, which featured Emraan Hashmi as the antagonist, serves as the circumquel to Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai. Directed by Maneesh Sharma, the 2023 release turned out to be a hit at the box office. It is also the fifth installment in the YRF Spy Universe. Aditya Chopra's production hit the screens on November 12, 2023 on the occasion of Diwali.
Sikandar and Tiger 3's Comparison Based On Opening Weekend Business Are As Follows:
|Days
|Sikandar
|Tiger 3
|Day 1
|Rs 25 crore
|Rs 40.25 crore
|Day 2
|Rs 27 crore
|Rs 56 crore
|Day 3
|Rs 19.5 crore
|Rs 41.5 crore
|Total
|Rs 71.5 crore
|Rs 137.75 crore
Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question
