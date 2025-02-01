Sky Force Day 9 India Box Office Numbers: Akshay Kumar-Veer Pahariya movie adds Rs 4.75 crore

Sky Force took its flight on January 24, 2025, coinciding with Republic Day weekend. Headlined by Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahariya, the aerial actioner is based on India's first airstrike that happened during Indo-Pakistan air war of 1965. Also featuring Sara Ali Khan and Nimrat Kaur, the film witnessed a growth on ninth day of its release.

Sky Force Earns Rs 4.75 Crore On Day 9

Directed by Abhishek Anil Kapur and Sandeep Kewlani, Sky Force has received positive word-of-mouth among cinephiles. It witnessed a rise in the range of 60-70 percent on Day 9 from what it earned on the eighth day. On second Saturday, Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahariya-starrer collected Rs 4.75 crore at the box office.

The cume collection of Sky Force now stands at Rs 94.5 crore. The aerial actioner requires around Rs 6 crore for it to cross the Rs 100 crore mark at the box office.

Day-Wise Box Office Collections Of Sky Force Are Mentioned Below:

Day Box Office Collection Day 1 Rs 13.75 crore Day 2 Rs 23.75 crore Day 3 Rs 26.50 crore Day 4 Rs 7.50 crore Day 5 Rs 5.25 crore Day 6 Rs 5 crore Day 7 Rs 5.25 crore Day 8 Rs 2.75 crore Day 9 Rs 4 crore Total Rs 94.5 crore

Despite positive reception, Sky Force won't be called a theatrical success due to movie offers and external factors involved. In reality, the aerial actioner would have collected a lifetime business in the vicinity of Rs 50 crore net in India. It is now competing with Shahid Kapoor's Deva since January 31, 2025.

Sky Force In Theaters

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.