Sooryavanshi BO Report: Akshay Kumar’s cop drama maintains a stronghold; Likely to enter Rs 200 crore club

Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryavanshi has been creating a massive buzz way before it was released. And while the cop drama, which features Akshay and Katrina Kaif in the lead, has been among the first releases on the big screen after the second wave of the pandemic, it had opened up with rave reviews from the audience and critics alike. And while it’s been almost three weeks since the release of Sooryavanshi , this Rohit Shetty directorial continues to go strong at the box office.

According to a report published in Box Office India, Sooryavanshi has been maintaining a strong grip at the ticket window and has witnessed an excellent outcome. The cop drama has minted Rs 12 crore in the third weekend following which the total collection for Sooryavanshi has reached Rs 178 crore. To note, the second week had witnessed a drop in collection by 62% and it is expected to be in the same range in the third week. If Sooryavanshi manages to keep up with this trajectory, it is likely to enter the Rs 200 crore club soon.

Meanwhile, talking about Sooryavanshi, the movie is the latest addition to Rohit Shetty’s cop universe and marks the filmmaker's first collaboration with Akshay Kumar. Apart from Khiladi Kumar and Katrina Kaif, the cop drama also has Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh doing a cameo and reprising their roles of Bajirao Singham and Sangram Bhalerao respectively. On the other hand, Sooryavanshi also marks Akshay’s seventh collaboration together after Namastey London, Humko Deewana Kar Gaye, Welcome, Singh Is Kinng, De Dana Dan and Tees Maar Khan.

