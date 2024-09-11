Stree 2 Box Office Collections Day 27: Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao's film shows remarkable hold, mints Rs 3 crore on 4th Tuesday

The Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor-led horror-comedy Stree 2 is showing remarkable hold in its fourth week. The Amar Kaushik directorial drama continues with its glorious trend at the box office. The Maddock movie has seen a drop of 10% from its fourth Monday and added Rs 3 crore to the final tally.

Stree 2 clocked Rs 3 crore on 4th Tuesday, phenomenal trend continues

With an ensemble cast that included Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Bannerji, Aparshakti Khurrana, Tammannah Bhatia, and Akshay Kumar (cameo) beside Raj and Shraddha, Stree 2 has surpassed all expectations and became a big potboiler for every stakeholder. The movie clocked Rs 3 crore on its 27th day of release and that's not a usual case for mid-budget movies, that too with no star face. The total cume of Stree 2 has reached Rs 528.15 crore net at the domestic box office in 27 days of its phenomenal theatrical run.

The movie has benefited from the long free run due to the lack of new releases. It will keep rolling the numbers at least for the next three weeks until Devara arrives and who knows if it can perform beyond that too.

Stree 2 turned into the most profitable venture among Rs 500 crore club movies

The horror-comedy bankrolled by Dinesh Vijan was mounted on a mid-budget which made it the most profitable venture among all the other Rs 500 crore movies - Jawan, Pathaan, Animal, Gadar 2, and Baahubali 2. Reportedly, the movie has recorded the highest ROI leaving behind all the other biggies.

Stree 2 aims to top Jawan's lifetime Hindi net collection (Rs 555.50 crore) by the end of its theatrical run and emerge as the #1 film at the Hindi box office.

The movie is also performing extremely well in foreign markets. Overall, its lifetime box office collection globally is expected to be Rs 800 crore or more.

The Day Wise Nett India Box Office Collections Of Stree 2 Are As Under:

Day India Net Collections Extended Week 1 with previews Rs 292 crore Week 2 Rs 139.75 crore Week 3 Rs 66.75 crore 4th Weekend Rs 23.50 crore 4th Monday Rs 3.15 crore 4th Tuesday Rs 3 crore Total Rs 528.15 crore net in 27 days in India

Watch Stree 2 Trailer:

About Stree 2

Stree 2 continues from where Stree ends. The slogans on the walls of Chanderi change from 'O Stree Kal Aana' (Oh woman, come tomorrow) to 'O Stree Raksha Karna' (Oh woman, please protect us). This time around, there is a new ghost in the form of Sar-Kata (The one with a cut head), who abducts women with modern thoughts and beliefs. Vicky (Rajkummar Rao) and his friends come together to find and fight the headless ghost who holds even more power than Stree. To help Vicky and his friends out, there's a woman (Shraddha Kapoor) who Vicky really loves.

What is the truth about the woman that Vicky really loves? Will Vicky, along with his gang, be able to defeat Sar-Kata? What does the future hold for the people of Chanderi? Watch Stree 2 to find out.

Stree 2 In Theatres

Stree 2 plays at a theatre near you, now. The movie's tickets can be booked online or from the box office. Have you watched the horror comedy yet?

