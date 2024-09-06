'Proud' husband Rajkummar Rao shares IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack scene ft. Patralekhaa which will be etched in his heart: 'Truly inspiring'

Bollywood actors and real-life couple Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa continue to captivate both personally and professionally. Recently, Rajkummar Rao took to social media to share a video featuring a poignant scene from IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack, in which his wife Patralekhaa stars. He praised Patralekhaa’s performance, writing, “This scene from #IC814 will be etched in my heart forever,” and described it as ‘truly inspiring’.

On Instagram today (September 6), Rajkummar Rao shared a touching video from IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack, featuring an emotional scene of Patralekhaa. The Stree 2 actor was deeply inspired by her performance and expressed his pride and admiration in the caption, calling the scene unforgettable. He also added, "Truly inspiring @patralekhaa. I’m so proud to be your husband." His heartfelt words are definitely giving major husband goals.

In this scene, Patralekhaa, portraying air hostess Indrani, breaks down as she asks a hijacker to call her family. She hopes that if someone answers, she’ll know her father is safe.

Earlier, Rajkummar posted a behind-the-scenes image of Patralekhaa from her latest series, IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack, on Instagram Stories. He praised her performance, highlighting it as exceptional and noting that reviews are reflecting the same sentiment. Expressing his pride, he celebrated her work and affectionately conveyed his admiration.

For those unfamiliar, the recently released Netflix series has sparked controversy shortly after its debut. The uproar began on social media, where there were strong calls for a boycott, demanding that the showrunners change the names of the hijackers from Shankar and Bhola to their real identities. Critics alleged that the series made an offensive attempt to shield the terrorists associated with a specific community. This controversy prompted the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting to summon Netflix India’s content head.

Directed by Anubhav Sinha, this gripping series explores the tragic hijacking of Indian Airlines IC-814 on December 24, 1999, by five terrorists. The hijackers named Ibrahim Athar, Sunny Ahmed Qazi, Zahoor Ibrahim, Shahid Akhter, and Sayed Shakir took control of the aircraft just 40 minutes after it departed from Kathmandu, en route to Delhi. Patralekhaa’s performance has been widely praised by audiences for her heartfelt portrayal of an air hostess, showcasing a nurturing instinct and deep emotional connection with the passengers, treating them with the care and affection one would offer to their own children.

