Stree 2 records the biggest advance booking of 2024; leaving behind Kalki 2898 AD, Fighter with 12 hours to go

Stree 2 starring Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao proved to be a juggernaut in advance booking sales. The horror-comedy drama directed by Amar Kaushik is leaving no stone unturned to be one of the biggest grossers of 2024. As you read this, the movie has already topped the chart of pre-sales by selling the highest number of tickets in the top national chains this year. Stree 2 has sold 2.60 lakh tickets in the three National Chains- PVRInox and Cinepolis, as of 12 PM (August 14).

Stree 2 surpasses Mr. & Mrs. Mahi, Fighter and Kalki 2898 AD advance sales

The much-awaited horror-comedy drama is behaving like a solo release in a three-way clash. While the movie is already leading against the rival releases- Khel Khel Mein and Vedaa by a huge margin, Stree 2 has also topped the chart of biggest pre-sales in 2024. The Shraddha Kapoor starrer has crossed the advance sales of biggies like Fighter and Kalki 2898 AD in the top national chains to secure the No. 1 spot this year.

With 12 hours more to go, the movie has sold 2.60 lakh tickets in the top multiplex chains for the opening day alone, leaving behind Mr & Mrs Mahi (2.15 lakh), Fighter (1.45 lakh), Article 370 (1.25 lakh), and Kalki 2898 AD (1 25 lakh). One must note that Mr and Mrs Mahi and Article 370 heavily benefitted on Cinema Lovers Day where tickets were priced at a flat rate of Rs 99.

Stree 2 sold 70,000 tickets only for Paid Previews

The makers of Stree 2 are also organising Paid Previews on the night of August 14, a day before its full-fledged release. For which, the horror-comedy movie has sold around 70,000 tickets in the top national chains as of now. It is likely to topple the 1 lakh mark by the end of its pre-sales for the night shows only. If walk-ins help, Stree 2 might challenge the 11-year-old record of the highest paid preview returns of Chennai Express.

If we include the paid preview advances, Stree 2's total pre-sales have reached 3.30 lakh in PIC. Including the preview returns, it is likely to target an opening of Rs 40 crore.

The movies with the highest number of tickets sold in advance for the opening day in national chains are as follows:

Stree 2: 2.60* L (12 hours to go)

Mr And Mrs Mahi: 2.15L (Rs 99)

Fighter: 1.45L

Article 370: 1.25L (Rs 99)

Kalki 2898 AD: 1.25L

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: 1.03L

Shaitaan: 81.5K

Crew: 65K

Crakk: 57K (Rs 99)

BadNewz: 51K

Stree 2 is releasing in cinemas on August 15th

Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao's starrer Stree 2 will be released on Independence Day, August 15th, in India. Tickets can be booked from the respective ticket booking sites and the counter. Are you excited for Stree 2? Tell us in the comment section.

