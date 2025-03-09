Superboys Of Malegaon Day 10 Box Office: Adarsh Gourav, Shashank Arora's inspiring movie hits new low; collects Rs 15 lakh on 2nd Sunday
Superboys Of Malegaon, directed by Reema Kagti, recorded a major drop on India vs New Zealand cricket match day. Check out the details.
Superboys Of Malegaon, directed by Reema Kagti and starring Adarsh Gourav, Shashank Arora, Vineet Kumar Singh, and Anuj Singh Duhan, is heading for a sorry fate at the box office.
Superboys Of Malegaon hits new low; adds Rs 15 lakh to the tally
The slice-of-life drama recorded its lowest business day today. The movie got a significant dent by the India vs New Zealand final cricket match. It could only Rs 15 lakh to the tally, taking the total cume to just Rs 3.70 crore in 10 days of its theatrical run.
With such a poor trend, the Adarsh Gourav starrer is heading for a disastrous end at the box office. It will see new rivals from the upcoming weekend- The Diplomat, Kesari Veer, and Rise Of The Dragon. Though the movie received a positive reception, it couldn't gain the much-needed footfalls on the ticket window. It will be interesting to see how the movie performs during its OTT release.
Check Out Day-Wise Collections Of Superboys Of Malegaon:
|Days
|Net Box Office
|Day 1
|Rs 50 lakh
|Day 2
|Rs 70 lakh
|Day 3
|Rs 75 lakh
|Day 4
|Rs 30 lakh
|Day 5
|Rs 25 lakh
|Day 6
|Rs 25 lakh
|Day 7
|Rs 25 lakh
|Day 8
|Rs 25 lakh
|Day 9
|Rs 30 lakh
|Day 10
|Rs 15 lakh
|Total
|Rs 3.70 crore
Superboys Of Malegaon in Cinemas
Superboys Of Malegaon is running in cinemas now. You can book your tickets from the online web portals or grab them from the counter itself.
Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.
