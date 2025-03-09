Superboys Of Malegaon Day 10 Box Office Trends: Reema Kagti, Adarsh Gourav's movie records BIG Drop amid India vs New Zealand final cricket match

Directed by Reema Kagti, Superboys of Malegaon is struggling at the box office. The movie is set to record a big drop today on India vs New Zealand's final cricket match day.

Superboys Of Malegaon eyes Rs 15 lakh on Day 10

Starring Adarsh Gourav, Shashank Arora, Vineet Kumar Singh, and Anuj Singh Duhan, Superboys Of Malegaon is targeting a low business day today. It is expected to add another Rs 15 lakh to the tally today on 2nd Sunday. The total cume of Superboys of Malegaon will be around Rs 3.70 crore in the 10 days of theatrical run.

Released on limited screens, the Reema Kagti movie received positive word-of-mouth, but it couldn't attract the crowd to the cinemas. The movie is heading for a sad end at the box office.

The makers of Superboys of Malegaon will release the film on Amazon Prime Video after its theatrical run. This is to note that the arrival of this slice-of-life entertainer in cinemas serves as a marketing tool for its OTT release. In that sense, the box office numbers need not be stressed upon much.

The movie clashed with Sohum Shah's Crazxy, which is faring better at the box office. Moreover, it also faced the holdover release of Chhaava. The Vicky Kaushal starrer is still dominating the box office, even in its 4th week.

Superboys Of Malegaon in Cinemas

Superboys Of Malegaon is running in cinemas now.

