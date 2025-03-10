Superboys of Malegaon Day 11 Box Office Trends: Reema Kagti and Adarsh Gourav's slice-of-life movie remains UNDERACHIEVER on second Monday

Superboys of Malegaon hit the screens on February 28, 2025. The slice-of-life movie, helmed by Reema Kagti, is based on the life of Nasir Shaikh, an amateur filmmaker from Malegaon, a small town in Maharashtra. Kagti's directorial stars Adarsh Gourav as the lead along with Vineet Kumar Singh and Shashank Arora in key roles.

Superboys Of Malegaon Records Disappointing Business On Day 11

Superboys of Malegaon, which is jointly produced by Farhan Akhtar, Zoya Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani, and Reema Kagti, has been an underachiever at the box office since its opening day. Amid its lukewarm run, the inspirational movie hit a new low on second Sunday, which coincided with India vs New Zealand's final tournament of the ICC Champions Trophy.

After collecting Rs 15 lakh on Day 10, Adarsh Gourav-starrer struggled to even touch Rs 4 crore in its total business. Now, on Day 11, the pace remains on the low side with the film earning an estimated range under Rs 10 lakh. Going by its poor box office performance, the coming-of-age film also featuring Vineet Kumar Singh and Shashank Arora, is surely heading for a sorry fate.

A Brief About Superboys Of Malegaon's Reception

Superboys of Malegaon has received positive response among critics and a section of the audience. It was originally premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival last year. Excel Entertainment and Tiger Baby Films' production received a standing ovation during its screening at the festival.

After its theatrical run, Superboys of Malegaon will be released on Amazon Prime Video. The OTT release of Reema Kagti's helmer would aid in generating non-theatrical revenue. With this film, Kagti has made her theatrical comeback as a director after seven years.

Superboys Of Malegaon In Cinemas

