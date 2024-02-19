Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya Box Office: Shahid-Kriti film emerges a success with rock-solid 2nd weekend

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Jiya directed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah and starring Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon among others had a strong hold over the second weekend as it netted around Rs 14 crores in the three days. While Friday had a buy-one-get-one offer in effect, the collections that Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya managed over the next couple of days were strictly on merit. The cumulative total of the film after 10 days stands at around Rs 57 crores and now it is well on course to nett Rs 70 crores or more.

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya Shows Strong Legs At The Box Office

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya had incentives over the weekdays in the first week which didn't really give an idea of how the film's acceptance is. Once the offer was out of the equation, the movie showed its potential and managed to put up impressive numbers. The Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon starrer has shut all naysayers with the acceptance it has got from the paying public. It is a certified success and if it manages to record healthy numbers in the weeks to come, it can also emerge a semi-hit or a hit.

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya Has Crossed Rs 100 Crores At The Worldwide Box Office

The film has found international appreciation. After the second weekend, the total collections stand at 3.75 million dollars and in its full run, it can add around a million more. These are strong numbers and make the overall total look all the more impressive. It crossed the Rs 100 crore global cume and lifetime number seems to be heading towards Rs 130 crores gross.

The Day Wise Nett Box Office Collections Of Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya In India Are As Under:

Day India Nett Collections 1 Rs 6.50 crores 2 Rs 9.50 crores 3 Rs 10.50 crores 4 Rs 3.40 crores 5 Rs 3.65 crores 6 Rs 6.25 crores 7 Rs 3 crores 8 Rs 3 crores 9 Rs 5 crores 10 Rs 6 crores Total Rs 56.80 crores nett in 10 days in India

Watch the Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya Trailer

About Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya

Aryan (Shahid Kapoor) is a tech developer and is also an eligible bachelor who just can't find the right woman to marry. Urmila (Dimple Kapadia), apart from being Aryan's aunt is also the founder of E-Robotics, a leading Robotics company in USA. Aryan goes to USA for a project headed by his aunt and that's where he meets the robot Sifra (Kriti Sanon), whom he gradually falls in love with. The story that follows shows how Aryan deals with the fact that he loves a robot and how he tries to keep her identity hidden from his family.

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya In Theatres

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya now plays at a theatre near you, since the 9th of February, 2024. The film's tickets can be booked digitally or from the box office.

