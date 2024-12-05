The Sabarmati Report 3 Weeks India Box Office: Vikrant Massey starrer nets a respectable Rs 28.50 crore in 21 days

Based on the 2002 Godhra train burning incident, The Sabarmati Report has been running in theaters for over three weeks. Released on November 15, the political thriller is headlined by Vikrant Massey. Also starring Raashii Khanna and Ridhi Dogra, the recently released film has maintained a steady run at the box office.

The Sabarmati Report Collects Rs 28.50 Crore In Three Weeks; To End Its Theatrical Run Soon

Directed by Dheeraj Sarna, The Sabarmati Report has fetched a total of Rs 28.5 crore net in India as it continues to earn money for three weeks at the box office. In the first week, Vikrant Massey-starrer collected Rs 11.25 crore, followed by Rs 10 crore in the second week. The Sarna directorial has earned Rs 7.25 crore in the third week of its release.

Week-Wise Net Collections Of The Sabarmati Report In India So Far

Weeks Net Collections Week 1 Rs 11.25 crore Week 2 Rs 10 crore Week 3 Rs 7.25 crore Total Rs 28.5 crore in 21 days

The Sabarmati Report To Get Affected With Pushpa 2: The Rule

While The Sabarmati Report has maintained a decent business so far, it is most likely to get impacted in its last leg as Pushpa 2: The Rule has finally arrived in theaters today (December 5, 2024). Allu Arjun's mass action drama is expected to break the opening record of SS Rajamouli's Baahubali 2: The Conclusion.

Meanwhile, Vikrant Massey and Raashii Khanna's new release has managed to pull the crowd in cinemas through its grippling narrative. The political thriller is also benefitted after being declared tax-free in several Indian states such as Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan, Chattisgarh, and more.

Watch The Official Trailer Of The Sabarmati Report

PM Modi Watches The Sabarmati Report In The Indian Parliament

PM Narendra Modi recently attended the screening of The Sabarmati Report at the Balyogi Auditorium in the library building of the Indian Parliament. The prime minister was joined by his senior cabinet colleagues Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah and JP Nadda. The cast of the political thriller including Vikrant Massey and Raashii Khanna, were also present at the screening.

