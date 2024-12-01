The Sabarmati Report Box Office Collections 3rd Saturday: Vikrant Massey's political thriller holds well; crosses Rs 25 crore mark in 16 days

The Sabarmati Report, directed by Dheeraj Sarna and starring Vikrant Massey, Raashi Khanna, and Ridhi Dogra, witnessed an impressive hold today. The movie zoomed past the Rs 25 crore mark in India.

The Sabarmati Report drops by 12%, collects Rs 1.75 crore on 3rd Saturday

After collecting over Rs 11.25 crore in its opening week, the political thriller showed a good hold in the second week and added Rs 10 crore to the tally, taking the total cume slightly over Rs 21 crore. The movie entered the third week by smashing Rs 2 crore on the third Friday, thanks to the subsidized ticket rates on the occasion of the 4th Cinema Lovers Day of 2024.

It registered a drop of 12% today and added Rs 1.75 crore to the tally. The total box office collection of The Sabarmati Report reached Rs 25.01 crore net at the Indian box office.

The Sabarmati Report has one more week to stay in the theatres until the arrival of Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2: The Rule. It will be interesting to see if it can retain some screens and continue attracting the audience even after the third week. Currently, it is heading for a finish in the vicinity of Rs 30 crore to Rs 32 crore net in India.

The Sabarmati Report Is Tax-Free In Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, And More

The Sabarmati Report has been exempted from entertainment tax in various Indian states, including Gujarat, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Chattisgarh.

India's Net Collections Of The Sabarmati Report So Far:

Week/Day India Net Collection Week 1 Rs 11.25 crore Day 8 Rs 1.40 crore Day 9 Rs 2.45 crore Day 10 Rs 2.71 crore Day 11 Rs 1 crore Day 12 Rs 90 lakh Day 13 Rs 80 lakh Day 14 Rs 75 lakh Day 15 Rs 2 crore Day 16 Rs 1.75 crore Total Rs 25.01 crore in 16 days

The Sabarmati Report In Theatres

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

