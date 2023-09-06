Top 10 Advance Bookings Of All Time: Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan tops War; Targets KGF2 and Pathaan

Shah Rukh Khan led Jawan, directed by Atlee Kumar and co-starring Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Deepika Padukone, Sanjay Dutt and others is less than a day away from release. The film is registering probably the best advance bookings for a Hindi film of all time and by the day of the release, it may have netted over Rs 50 crores in just presales for the opening weekend. The top 3 national chains of India are showing terrific gains over the last few hours. As at 2pm IST a day prior to release, the film has sold around 4.16 lakh tickets in PVR, Inox and Cinepolis, only for the opening day. With this, Jawan has crossed the total number of tickets that War sold in the top 3 chains and by the end of the day, it is likely to challenge KGF 2 and also Pathaan.

Jawan has sold 4.16 lakh tickets in top 3 national chains for the opening day as at 2pm IST, a day before release. PVR and Inox have cummulatively contributed 3.40 lakh tickets and Cinepolis has contributed around 76 thousand tickets. At the moment, the film only trails behind Baahubali 2, Pathaan and KGF 2 and by the end of the day, it can look to challenge KGF 2 and Pathaan the very least. The advance sale of Jawan is better outside top national chains and that only goes to show the magnanimous opening that the SRK starrer is set to take.

Following is a list of highest tickets sold for a film in its Hindi version, in PVR, Inox and Cinepolis, in advance

1. Baahubali 2 (Hindi): 6.50L

2. Pathaan: 5.56L

3. KGF 2 (Hindi): 5.15L

4. Jawan (All languages): 4.16L (10 hours before release day)

5. War: 4.10L

6. TOH: 3.46L

7. PRDP: 3.40L

8. Bharat: 3.16L

9. Sultan: 3.10L

10. Dangal: 3.05L

A man is driven by a personal vendetta to rectify the wrongs in society, while keeping a promise made years ago. He comes up against a monstrous outlaw with no fear, who has caused extreme suffering to many.

Jawan can be watched at a theatre near you from the 7th of September, 2023.

