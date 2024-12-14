Top 2nd Friday of All Time At The Hindi Box Office: Pushpa 2 tops, followed by Baahubali 2, Gadar 2, Animal and Stree 2
Pushpa 2 has clinched first spot in the list of highest 2nd Friday of all time in Hindi markets. Baahubali 2 is on the second position.
Within the two weeks release of Pushpa 2: The Rule, the mass action drama is raising the bar high as it continues to shatter records at the box office. Starring Allu Arjun as Pushpa Raj, the recently released Telugu movie achieved another milestone on second Friday, thanks to its North Indian audience.
Pushpa 2: The Rule (Hindi) Emerges As Top 2nd Friday Movie In India; Baahubali 2 Is Second
Released on December 5, 2024, Pushpa 2: The Rule, the sequel to Pushpa: The Rise, collected Rs 53 crore on first Friday at the Hindi box office. On Day 9, the Hindi version of Allu Arjun-starrer netted Rs 24 crore while emerging as the top 2nd Friday movie of all time in India.
Baahubali 2: The Conclusion earned Rs 20 crore on the same day at the box office for its Hindi language. The 2017 epic action film, starring Prabhas, is on the second position.
This is followed by Gadar 2, Animal, and Stree 2 on third, fourth, and fifth spot respectively. Sunny Deol and Ranbir Kapoor's respective 2023 films earned Rs 20 crore each on second Friday. Released on Thursday (Independence Day), Stree 2 collected Rs 18.50 crore on 2nd Friday.
Top 7 Second Friday India Net Collections At The Hindi Box Office:
|S. No.
|Movies
|
India Net Collections
|1
|Pushpa 2
|Rs 24.50 crore
|2
|Baahubali 2
|Rs 20 crore
|3
|Gadar 2
|Rs 20 crore
|4
|Animal
|Rs 20 crore
|5
|Stree 2
|Rs 18.50 crore
|6
|Dangal
|Rs 17.85 crore
|7
|Jawan
|Rs 16.50 crore
Pushpa 2 Hindi Eyeing Rs 120 Crore In 2nd Weekend
The second weekend collection of Pushpa 2 is expected to stand at Rs 120 crore net in Hindi. At the time of the article, Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer is likely to touch Rs 44 crore Saturday and Rs 50 crore on Sunday in the North Indian markets.
Pushpa 2 in theaters
Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.