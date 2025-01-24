Top 5 Films At The Hindi Box Office On 24th January 2025: Sky Force manages a decent take off; Emergency lands at 2nd spot; Ramayana makes cinegoers nostalgic

January 2025 has entered in its last week which has high hopes at the box office. After the low businesses of recent releases, all eyes are on new ones, Sky Force and the re-release of Ramayana: The Legend Of Prince Rama. Will they bring the new season this month? Both the movies have joined the list of top movies running at the Hindi box office. Here's what January 24 looks like as per the list.

Sky Force And Ramayana: The Legend Of Prince Rama Enter The Game

Sky Force started its chapter by becoming the most preferred movie of January 24 in India. Starring Akshay Kumar, Veer Pahariya, Sara Ali Khan, and Nimrat Kaur, the aerial actioner is expected to receive a big boost in its performance on the Republic Day, i.e. on January 26. Backed by Maddock Films and Jio Studios, the film is based on the 1965 India-Pakistan aerial war.

Emergency, which stars Kangana Ranaut as India's late Prime Minister, Indira Gandhi, collected Rs 40 lakh on the eighth day of its release. Based on the Indian Emergency, the historical biographical drama has had an underwhelming performance in the first week. It is on the second position.

Ramayana: The Legend Of Prince Rama, which was re-released in theaters today, fetched Rs 40 lakh on the first day. Going by its nostalgia and fan-following, the Japanese anime, which arrived in cinemas in a remastered 4k version, performed well.

Starring Aaman Devgan and Rasha Thadani, Azaad collected Rs 15 lakh on eighth day. Similarly, the Hindi version of Pushpa 2 earned Rs 15 lakh on 51st day of its release.

Top 5 Movies And Their Performances At The Hindi Box Office On January 24, 2025:

S No. Top Movies At The Hindi Box Office Net Hindi Collections 1 Sky Force TBD 2 Emergency Rs 40 lakh 3 Ramayana: The Legend Of Prince Rama Rs 40 lakh 4 Azaad Rs 15 lakh 5 Pushpa 2 (Hindi) Rs 15 lakh

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.