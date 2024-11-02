Top Bollywood Movies Opening Day Box Office of 2024
While Singham Again has collected Rs 40.00 crore, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 took a start of Rs 33.25 crore. Stree 2 tops the list with Rs 54.50 crore on Independence Day. Detailed Report
The two Diwali releases, Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, have taken excellent openings on Friday, collectively raking in a sum of Rs 73.00 crore. It’s the biggest opening day collection ever in the history of Hindi Cinema, and this has happened despite a split in the Diwali holiday. Singham Again, with an opening in the Rs 40 crore range, has emerged the second biggest opener of the year after Stree 2, which opened at Rs 54.50 crore in a 3-way clash with Vedaa and Khel Khel Mein.
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 on the other hand is the third biggest opener of the year, after Stree 2 and Singham Again, and both the films are on a healthy wicket after the first day business. The Kartik Aaryan starrer has collected Rs 33.25 crore on Friday. Due to the controlled costs, Bhool Bhuliayaa 3 is on a better spot as the strong opening day and a near Rs 100 crore opening weekend in itself will seal the HIT verdict at the box office.
Singham Again on the other hand got hit by the clash, as Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 proved to be a much bigger competitor than what one imaged. In a solo release, it was poised to open around the Rs 55 crore mark, whereas BB 3 was aiming a Rs 45 crore opening if solo on the same date. Both the films will score phenomenal opening weekends, and it’s then on the crucial Monday and Tuesday test to see how far they land.
The box office of 2024 has been the not-so-good story as after the top 3 spots, the fourth and fifth biggest opener of the year – Kalki 2898 AD and Fighter - are just a little above the Rs 20 crore mark. Here’s a look at top openings of the year.
Top Opening Day Box Office of 2024
Stree 2: Rs 54.50 crore
Singham Again: Rs 40.25 crore (Expected)*
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: Rs 33.25 crore (Expected)*
Kalki 2898 AD: Rs 21.25 crore
Fighter: Rs 20.75 crore
Shaitaan: Rs 15.00 crore
Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: Rs 15 crore*
Crew: Rs 9.50 crore
Bad Newz: Rs 8.35 crore
Devara: Rs 7.50 crore
Mr. & Mrs Mahi: Rs 6.75 crore (National Cinema Day)
Vedaa: Rs 6.50 crore
Khel Khel Mein: Rs 5.75 crore
Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya: Rs 6.50 crore
Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video: Rs 5.50 crore
Article 370: Rs 5.25 crore (National Cinema Day)
Chandu Champion: Rs 4.75 crore*
Jigra: Rs 4.50 crore
Yudhra: Rs 4.50 crore (National Cinema Day)
Maidaan: Rs 4.25 crore
Yodha: Rs 4.10 crore*
Munjya: Rs 4.00 crore
Crakk: Rs 4.00 crore
Sarfira: Rs 2.50 crore
Srikanth: Rs 2.25 crore
Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha: Rs 1.75 crore
The Buckingham Murders: Rs 1.20 crore
Ulajh: Rs 1.15 crore
