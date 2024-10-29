Top 15 Biggest Hindi Movie Openers Worldwide: Jawan, Animal, Adipurush and more
Pinkvilla curated a list of the top 15 biggest Hindi movie openers at the worldwide box office. Check it out!
When talking about the best Hindi movie openers of all time, Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan takes the top spot. The Atlee directorial set a new benchmark by grossing a massive Rs 127 crore worldwide on its opening day. Jawan is followed by Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal, which was a huge hit at the box office. The Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial smashed a solid Rs 108 crore, including US Premieres on its release day.
Only four Hindi movies could smash more than Rs 100 crore on the opening day- Jawan, Animal, Pathaan, and Adipurush. Salman Khan holds the record of giving the most number of record openers at the global box office, followed by Shah Rukh Khan among the top 15 Hindi movie openers worldwide.
Here's Presenting The Top 15 Biggest Hindi Movie Openers Of All Time At The Worldwide Box Office:
|Sr. No.
|Movie Name
|WW Box Office Collections
|1
|Jawan
|Rs 127 crore
|2
|Animal
|Rs 108 crore (with US premieres)
|3
|Pathaan
|Rs 107 crore
|4
|Adipurush
|Rs 104 crore (with US premieres)
|5
|Tiger 3
|Rs 92 Crore (with overseas premieres)
|6
|Stree 2
|Rs 82 crore (with India premieres)
|7
|Thugs Of Hindostan
|Rs 76 crore
|8
|Chennai Express
|Rs 73.50 crore (with India premieres)
|9
|Happy New Year
|Rs 71 crore (with Dubai premieres)
|10
|Sultan
|Rs 71 crore
|11
|Dhoom 3
|Rs 69 crore
|12
|War
|Rs 69 crore
|13
|Prem Ratan Dhan Payo
|Rs 66 crore
|14
|Sultan
|Rs 66 crore
|15
|Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva
|Rs 65 crore
Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.
ALSO READ: Top 25 Biggest Bollywood Grossers Of All Time In Hindi In India: Stree 2, Jawan, Gadar 2, Animal and more