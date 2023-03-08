Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar Opening Day Box Office: Ranbir, Shraddha film gains momentum in evening shows

The Luv Ranjan-directed romantic comedy, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, has taken a good start at the box office in India. According to early trends, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is headed for an opening in the range of Rs 13.5 to 15.50 crore, with the three national chains – PVR, Inox, and Cinepolis – contributing approximately Rs 7.75 crore to the total collections. At 7 PM, the national chain total stands at 6.02 crore. The occupancy was simply excellent in the North Indian markets, especially Delhi – NCR and East Punjab.

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar shows an upward trend in post 4 pm shows

Mumbai also joined the party in the second half of the day, as the night shows posed healthy occupancy across the board. A relatively mass center like Gujarat to has come on board and this is among those circuits which got the benefit of the Holi Holiday. Rajhans It was a scattered holiday scenario for this Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor-led film, as it was a non-holiday release in Maharashtra, Rajasthan, West Bengal, and APTG.

The initial reports from the audience are on the positive side and this is a good sign for Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. The reports also indicate a strong family angle in the film, which makes the appeal of the subject wider and the hope is for high-end mass centers like Gujarat, Lucknow, etc. to come on board over the extended weekend. Accepted films have seen a long and unexpected trend at the box office, and we shall get a clear picture of the long-term trajectory of Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar in the next 2 days, though the bump in biz towards the evening show does reflect a positive word of mouth.

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar targets a big opening weekend

There will be some drop in collections on Thursday and Friday, but with a positive talk, Saturday and Sunday should be higher than the opening day, putting the film in a strong position through its 5-day run. These are projections based on early trends and a detailed early estimate article shall go live by mid-night. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates on the box office run of Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar.

