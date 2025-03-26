UK and Ireland Box Office: Snow White shines with strong debut as Ne Zha 2 and Bridget Jones hold steady

Disney’s Snow White may have disappointed with its domestic opening weekend numbers, but it did spectacularly in the UK and Ireland, debuting with a strong USD 5 million. The reimagining of the classic 1937 fairytale led a competitive lineup of new releases and set the tone for the upcoming Easter holiday period.

Trinity Filmed Entertainment’s Ne Zha 2 took the second spot, earning USD 1.6 million. The Chinese blockbuster, which continues the mythological story of the 2019 film, became one of the highest-opening Chinese films in the territory. It has earned more than USD 2 billion worldwide and is the highest-grossing animated film of all time. Moreover, it is the fifth highest-grossing film ever, above titles like Spider-Man: No Way Home, Avengers: Infinity War, and Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

Universal’s Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy, which was denied a theatrical release in the USA, continued its remarkable run in third place, raking in USD 1 million in its sixth frame. The rom-com sequel has now grossed USD 57.6 million in the UK and Ireland, solidifying its position as the highest-grossing release of 2025 in the territory.

The same studio’s Black Bag followed closely behind with USD 953,565, taking its total to USD 2.9 million after two weeks in the region. Warner Bros.’ Mickey 17 landed in fifth place with USD 946,757 in its third weekend. The Bong Joon Ho starrer has now amassed USD 7.7 million from its UK and Ireland run.

Academy Award-winning animated feature Flow debuted in sixth place with USD 533,270, while Warner Bros.’ crime drama The Alto Knight, led by Robert De Niro, opened in seventh with USD 503,287.

Marching Powder by True Brit Entertainment, Dog Man by Universal, and Captain America 4 by Disney rounded out the top 10 list with USD 172,389, USD 328,317, and USD 1,281,498, earnings respectively.

A diverse slate of new releases is headed to the UK and Ireland this week.

Kicking things off today, March 26, Trafalgar Releasing presents Imagine Dragons: Live From the Hollywood Bowl on the big screen. Tomorrow, March 27, will see Dreamz Entertainment debut Telugu comedy sequel Mad Square, while the National Theatre will screen Dr. Strangelove – NT Live 2025, a theatrical adaptation of Stanley Kubrick’s classic Cold War satire.

A busy March 28 Friday will see the release of The End from Mubi, A Working Man by WB, Novocaine by Paramount, and more.

Which of the films are you most excited for? Do let us know!