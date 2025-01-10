Vanangaan Day 1 Tamil Nadu Box Office: Arun Vijay and Roshini Prakash action-drama grosses Rs 1.50 crore on opening day

Ten days after 2025 began, Kollywood has witnessed two releases, Madraskaaran and Vanangaan. Vanangaan clashed with Madraskaaran on January 10. The upcoming Tamil action film initially had Suriya in the leading role. However, he was replaced by Arun Vijay who is now shouldering the movie alongside actress Roshini Prakash.

Vanangaan Grosses At Rs1.50 Crore On Day 1 In Tamil Nadu

Directed by Bala, Vanangaan grossed Rs 1.50 crore (estimates) on the first day of its release in Tamil Nadu markets. The Tamil film observed a decent start in its home state. Arun Vijay and Roshini Prakash-starrer is expected to grow its business during the Pongal weekend.

The much-hyped film can flourish in Tamil Nadu, provided it receives strong word-of-mouth from the audience (which looks to be the case)

Vanangaan vs Madraskaaran vs Game Changer vs Fateh

Not just Madraskaaran, Vanangaan is also competing with Game Changer and Fateh at the Indian box office. S Shankar's helmer, Game Changer stars Ram Charan and Kiara Advani. Sonu Sood's directorial debut, Fateh features the actor himself and Jacqueline Fernandez.

Change In Casting And Production Duties

Produced under the banners of B Studios and V House Productions, Vanangaan was tentatively titled as Suriya 42. The project was announced on March 8. 2022 and initially supposed to star Tamil actor Suriya. However, he withdrew from the project after changes in the storyline. Suriya was earlier backing the film under his production house, 2D Entertainment.

Advertisement

This would have been the third collaboration of Suriya and Bala. They previously worked together in the 2001 film Nandhaa and the 2003 movie, Pithamagan.

Director Bala then chose Arun Vijay for the lead role and took over the production responsibilities along with Suresh Kamatchi.

Vanangaan also features P. Samuthirakani, John Vijay, Mysskin, and Radha Ravi in crucial roles.

Vanangaan In Theaters

Vanangaan is running in cinemas near you. Are you planning to watch Arun Vijay-starrer?

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

ALSO READ: Who is Arun Vijay? Actor who co-starred with Ajith Kumar and replaced Suriya in Bala directorial movie Vanangaan