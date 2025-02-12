Vidaamuyarchi Day 7 Tamil Nadu Box Office Trends: Ajith Kumar’s actioner continues to struggle with poor hold

Vidaamuyarchi, starring Ajith Kumar in the lead role, along with Trisha Krishnan, Regina Cassandra, and Arjun Sarja, is continuously struggling at the box office. The Magizh Thirumeni directorial is set to have another low day today.

Vidaamuyarchi opens with poor occupancy on Day 7

Bankrolled by Lyca Productions, Vidaamuyarchi failed to maintain a good momentum after its opening weekend. The movie crashed on its first Monday, and since then, it has refused to pick up the hold. After its decent extended first weekend of Rs 61 crore gross in Tamil Nadu, Vidaamuyarchi now approaches the Rs 70 crore mark. These are early estimates; finals will be shared at night by noticing the occupancy in the evening and night shows.

The movie is expected to wind up its theatrical run soon on an average note. The Ajith Kumar starrer should have done much more business; however, it disappointed at the box office. As per its trends, Vidaamuyarchi will wrap its curtains under Rs 100 crore gross in Tamil Nadu, which is a poor result for such a well-budgeted movie.

Vidaamuyarchi targets BELOW AVERAGE verdict; All eyes are on Good Bad Ugly

The Magizh Thirumeni-directed movie is not a regular mass commercial movie for which South biggies are known! It is a remake of the Hollywood movie Breakdown, produced by Paramount Pictures. Moreover, the film failed to impress the audience and the critics with its content. As a result, Vidaamuyarchi is heading for a below-average end at the box office.

Ajith Kumar will be next seen in Good Bad Ugly. It will be interesting to see if the Adik Ravichandran movie can meet the audience's expectations. The movie is slated to release on April 10, 2025.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.