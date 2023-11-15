BTS' birth flowers and significance: From Jungkook's Tiger Lily to V's Carolina Allspice

BTS consists of seven members including RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook. They made their debut in 2013 with the album 2 Cool 4 Skool along with the music video for the lead single No More Dreams which captured the anxieties and stress of the youth. Over the years, BTS has achieved many milestones and has become a global name in the music industry. Each member has a very different personality. Let's see how their on-screen personalities compare to their birth flowers.

BTS birth flowers and significance

RM - Clematis, September 12

BTS leader Namjoon's birth flower is Clematis. It is a beautiful flower from the Buttercup family which is generally in shades of violet and white. The flower stands for the beauty of the heart, soul and mentality. Very true to nature, RM is also known for his intelligence and presence of mind. Many a time the leader has shown his smartness. At 15, RM's score revealed an IQ of 148 which is above average. The idol even picked up English by watching the American sitcom Friends. The purity of his heart and soul is reflected in his tracks like Spring Day and his album Indigo.

Jin - Rumex, December 4

Rumex are herbs in the Buckwheat family. The small flowers clustered together have their own charm. The flower stands for affection and tenderness. It also symbolizes wit though not at the right place at the right time. Jin being the eldest of the group definitely shows his affection and love for the members. He is also known for being funny and making people laugh with his quirky expressions and unusual manner of talking.

SUGA - Larch, May 9

Larch is a deciduous tree with scaly pink flowers that grow on it. It symbolizes courage and fearlessness. The BTS member had left his home as a teenager to pursue his passion for music. Even though his family was not in favour of this career path initially, SUGA took a step toward his passion and left for Seoul to fulfil his dreams. In the recent past too, the idol has not shied away to write songs about his mental health and his tough journey.

J-Hope - February 18, Buttercup

The bright and yellow Buttercup is the floral representation of the ball of sunshine J-Hope himself. The flower means childishness, charm and neatness. The dancer is super energetic most times and always appears on screen with a smile. There are multiple compilations on YouTube in which J-Hope turns child-like when he is with his members and enjoys the moments he spends with them. He has a joyful personality which can charm anyone.

Jimin - Spirea, October 13

Spirea is also known as meadowsweets or steeplebushes. Mostly found in whites and pinks, the flowers grow in clusters. It stands for elegance and grace. Jimin has a delicateness to his body language which can find its roots in the fact that he was a contemporary dancer. Though, while the idol performs, fans get to see a very different side of him. Even as he laughs, he covers his mouth and has a sense of refinement. On the other hand, Jimin is known to be clumsy and sometimes falls down as he laughs.

V - Carolina Allspice, December 30

The deep crimson and fragrant flower symbolizes benevolent affection and deep love. The flower is quick to catch anyone's attention due to its looks and smell, very much like V. The member is known for his visuals and deep voice which lure people in. V too has a charm that resembles this flower. V has made his love and affection for his members, family and fans very public. Often he has talked about his fondness and endearment vocal. His songs in Layover represent his vibes and warmth well.

Jungkook - September 1, Tiger Lily

Tiger Lily is a symbol of pride and self-confidence just like Jungkook exudes self-confidence. The member is known as the Golden Maknae as he is the youngest of the group and is multitalented. From singing to dancing and rap, there is nothing that Jungkook can't do. He is also highly competitive when it comes to games and such and has a knack for winning. In Chinese culture, the flower is also representative of wealth and fortune while in Greek it stands for fertility and motherhood. The flower is covered in black spots which gives it a very unique look.

What are birth flowers?

Birth flowers represent each different date of the year. It is believed that birth flowers can help determine one's personality. There are various flowers which represent the days. It is presumed that it can reveal a person's character.

