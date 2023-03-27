BTS’ Jimin sends voice message to Stray Kids’ Felix about taking back his fan, Bang Chan seems ‘jealous’

BTS debuted in June 2013, meanwhile, Stray Kids made their way into K-pop in March 2018. The five years of gap between their debut years is a big thing in the K-pop industry. At the same time, the junior group has time and again praised the seniors for their global success which they have followed themselves. BTS’ Jungkook and Stray Kids’ Bang Chan are of the same age with many speculating a budding friendship between the two, with the latter possibly joining the former’s group of ‘97 liner friends. Now, Jimin has sent out a video message to Stray Kids’ Felix and it is the interaction no one expected but everyone is loving.

Jimin to Felix

Recently, while appearing on the YouTube channel Pixid’s concept video where he posed as a fan of TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s Beomgyu, Jimin met with the BTS ARMY. Out of the four of them, one revealed how their first concert was BTS but their ultimate bias had now changed to Stray Kids’ Felix. Surprised by the change in the interest of the fan, Jimin sent a voice message to the younger star via the video.

Jimin was seen referring to Stray Kids’ Felix by his Korean name, like the fan addressed him, saying, “Yongbok-nim, it’s not that I’m stealing her from you. But she just left home (BTS fandom) for a while so I’m taking her back. Please understand [the situation].” The BTS member’s words not only surprised the fans around him, making them laugh but also seem to have gotten a reaction from another Stray Kids member.

Bang Chan about Jimin

In a weekly live broadcast session held by the leader of Stray Kids, he spoke about Felix receiving a shout-out from the BTS member. Appearing to be mildly ‘jealous’ of his teammate, Bang Chan hoped for a similar call for him as well. The whole interaction has caused the fans of both groups to laugh and enjoy the fun banter. We wonder if Felix himself has seen Jimin’s video message and if he has, what does he think of the BTS member taking back his fan? Will Felix concede? We await a reply!

