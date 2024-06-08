BTS' Jin's brother surprises fans with unexpected appearance in Japanese influencer's TikTok video

BTS' Jin's brother surprises fans by appearing on a Japanese influencer's TikTok at their restaurant. Netizens were amazed by the rare sighting. The heartwarming video adds to the anticipation of Jin's upcoming military discharge, leaving ARMYs emotional.

Jin’s brother joins Japanese influencer for TikTok video

Fans of BTS were taken by surprise when Jin's brother, Kim Seok Jung, unexpectedly appeared in a TikTok video with a Japanese influencer at their family restaurant, Ossu Seiromushi. Known for their close bond, the brothers co-founded the eatery in 2018, offering delectable traditional Japanese dishes.

In the video, Seok Jung showcased his endearing personality, charming viewers with his shy aegyo and fluent Korean responses to Japanese cues. Netizens were thrilled by the rare sighting, noting the striking resemblance between the siblings.

As Jin's military discharge approaches, the video adds to the emotional anticipation among ARMYs.

More details about Jin’s latest solo activities

Kim Seok Jin, known as Jin, continues to captivate fans with his multifaceted talents and contributions to BTS. As a member of the globally renowned boy band, Jin has not only showcased his vocal prowess but also his songwriting skills, co-writing several solo tracks that have earned acclaim on South Korea's Gaon Digital Chart. In 2019, he ventured into independent music with the release of Tonight, demonstrating his versatility as an artist.

Beyond music, Jin has graced South Korean television screens as a host on various music programs, showcasing his charming personality and rapport with audiences. His efforts were recognized in 2018 when he received the prestigious Hwagwan Order of Cultural Merit alongside his bandmates, acknowledging their significant impact on Korean culture.

Advertisement

Recently, Jin embarked on a new chapter in his career as he fulfilled his mandatory military service, enlisting as an active-duty soldier in December 2022. After completing his basic training and serving as an assistant training instructor, he is set to return to the spotlight.

Excitement surged among fans when BIGHIT announced a special fan event at Jamsil Arena on June 13, 2024, to commemorate BTS' 11th anniversary, with Jin slated to host the celebration. As anticipation builds for his return from military service, Jin's enduring talent and dedication continue to inspire millions worldwide.

ALSO READ: BTS reveals members' logos inspired by their solo albums amid ongoing FESTA 2024 celebrations