EXCLUSIVE: ‘83 director Kabir Khan remembers Yashpal Sharma: I was excited to show him what we have done

On Tuesday, former Indian cricketer Yashpal Sharma, who was also a part of the Kapil Dev led World Cup winning team, passed away due to a cardiac arrest. In a conversation with Pinkvilla, ‘83 director Kabir Khan remembers the late cricketer. “It's really sad. We received the news in the morning, and it’s terrible and shocking. They have all become family for us, as we have spent so much time with them. He was a very important contributor, and in fact there are two matches where without his contribution India would not have gone ahead,” says Kabir.

He further adds that he was looking forward to showing ‘83 to Yashpal Sharma. “I was really excited to show him what we have done with his character. Actor Jatin Sarna has played him brilliantly, and it's sad that we couldn’t show him that part. I always saw him as one of the fittest and a strong looking man for his age. He was famous in the team for being someone who was strong, always eating almonds - it really comes as a shock,” Kabir adds.

Sarna also wrote on Instagram, “This is not done sir, no not fair and god you too not fair. Yashpal sir can't believe, you can not leave so soon abhi toh paari baaki thi, Abhi toh mulakaat baaki thi aapke ghar aana tha milne mujhe, Saath mai film dekhni thi aapke, aapke expression dekhne thae.. Yash paah yash paah karke chillana tha sabne sabko pata chalna tha kon hai ye sher, sir....@yashpalsharmacricketer you will be remembered, History will never forget you”.

