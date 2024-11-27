Aamir Khan's heartwarming moment with daughter Ira during their day out is unmissable; WATCH

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to mental health issues.

Bollywood veteran Aamir Khan shares a strong and adorable bond with his daughter Ira Khan. Several images of them posted online showcase how close-knit and emotionally connected the father and daughter are. They not only make a point to spend quality time together frequently, but the celebs also work on strengthening their bond by taking joint therapy. Recently, they were spotted after spending some quality time with family in Mumbai.

On November 26, Aamir Khan met with his daughter Ira Khan to catch up on life and work. According to some unverified paparazzi sources, the father-daughter duo arrived at the actor’s ex-wife and Ira’s mom Reena Dutta’s residence in Mumbai. Soon after enjoying some quality time together, the celebs stepped out to leave for their respective homes.

This is when Pinkvilla caught them exchanging a warm hug. On the shutterbug’s request, Aamir and Ira Khan also posed together before parting ways. For the casual day out, Mr Perfectionist was spotted in a short, gray-hued cotton kurta with black pajamas. He paired it up with matching slippers and his classic eyewear.

As for Ira, she sported a yellow see-through shirt with black pants and a pair of Kolhapuri chappals. She also carried a folder of documents along with a backpack with their other stuff, hinting their meeting was more than just a casual meet-up.

During an earlier interaction with Netflix India, the PK actor revealed taking joint therapy with his daughter. He admitted that it was Ira who pushed him down the path and now, he can see the positive effects of it in his life.

The actor-producer told the publication that they have started joint therapy to work on their relationship and resolve issues that have been there for over the years.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is having suicidal thoughts, anxiety, going through depression, or suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.​ There are several helplines available for the same.

