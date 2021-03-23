EXCLUSIVE: After Parineeti Chopra’s Saina, this is what filmmaker Amole Gupte is directing; Read Deets

The filmmaker is popularly known for helming children’s films, with Stanley Ka Dabba being the most celebrated one

The starrer Saina has been director Amole Gupte’s passion project for more than 5 years now. The filmmaker is popularly known for helming children’s films, with Stanley Ka Dabba being the most celebrated one. Now with Saina releasing in theatres this week, Gupte spoke to Pinkvilla about his next directorial outing. “I would definitely want to explore the children's space again. My next will have a large children’s presence, and the central protagonist will also be a child. I have registered a script and a title, it’s called Papa. Let see how that goes,” informs Amole.

So has he begun the casting process? “The cast is so candid that you won’t know the actor from the real person. Like I thought Divya Jagdale and Divya Dutta did a fabulous job in Stanley Ka Dabba as Mrs Iyer and Rosy Miss respectively, and I also did a good job as Khadoos in the film. So that kind of acting I am talking about. And this time again since I have to dip into my own resources, I thought why do I not play a pivotal role in the film,” Amole laughs.

I want to focus on Papa and want it to have a different texture. The tonality of the film should not remind you of some earlier work Amole Gupte

Besides being an accomplished director, Amole is also a well known actor. He has earlier worked in Kaminey, Singham Returns and more recently in Mumbai Saga. Will we see him in more acting projects in the future? “I don’t want to, because I want to focus on Papa and want it to have a different texture. The tonality of the film should not remind you of some earlier work. I am trying to hold back, because with the web and OTT happening, I get more than 5 acting offers a day. But in the current phase, I am just saying no to everything, because I just want to take some time out and see what I can do even with my mind body mechanism even as an actor,” Amole signs off.

