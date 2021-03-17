EXCLUSIVE: Ajay Devgn’s Maidaan director Amit Sharma tests positive for Covid-19

Recently, Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Manoj Bajpayee, Satish Kaushik and Siddhant Chaturvedi too had tested positive for Coronavirus

A sudden spike in the Coronavirus cases has been reported in the recent past, and many from Bollywood including , Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Manoj Bajpayee and Siddhant Chaturvedi had tested positive for Covid-19. Yesterday, Siddhant even posted on social media, “Abhi Vaccine aane ki khushi hui hi thi ki… Corona bola Thappa! #RecoveryMode.” Now, Pinkvilla has learnt that ’s Maidaan director Amit Ravindernath Sharma has also tested positive for the virus. A source in the know informs that the filmmaker has home quarantined himself and is taking all the necessary precautions.

Besides Ajay Devgn, Maidaan also features Priyamani and Gajraj Rao in pivotal roles. In the past, Amit had directed the Ayushmann Khurrana, Sanya Malhotra, Neena Gupta and Gajraj starrer 2018 comedy-drama, Badhaai Ho. Reportedly, Sharma will also be helming the starrer The Intern’s Hindi remake, which is set to roll in November. On Wednesday, actor-filmmaker Satish Kaushik also informed about him being tested Covid positive. “Attention please!! I have been tested Covid positive. I would request everyone to get tested, who came in contact with me in the last few days. I am home quarantined. Your love, best wishes & blessings will help. Thanks,” Kaushik wrote on Twitter.

Meanwhile, Ajay Devgn will next be seen in Abhishek Dudhaiya’s Bhuj: The Pride of India, SS Rajamouli’s RRR, his own Mayday that features Amitabh Bachchan and Rakul Preet Singh in the lead and in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi. Apparently, Gangubai’s shoot is expected to resume again with by this month's end.

Credits :Pinkvilla

