EXCLUSIVE: Arjun Kapoor on working with father Boney Kapoor: Restarted talking about what we want to do next

Arjun Kapoor talks about reuniting with his father for a film, and on the Hindi remake of Pradeep Ranganathan’s 2019 Tamil comedy, Comali

After wrapping up Sardar Ka Grandson and Bhoot Police, will start shooting for Ek Villain Returns from early April. There are reports that the actor will also soon collaborate with his filmmaker father Boney Kapoor, and it’s for the Hindi remake of Pradeep Ranganathan’s 2019 Tamil comedy, Comali. “See my father acquires a lot of rights. If he has taken the rights then the assumption is that he must have taken it for me, but I think it’s only fair that he gets to announce the film in due course, which rights we have bought, what we are making and how we are going about it. It's at a very nascent stage,” says Arjun.

The Ishaqzaade actor adds, “He (Boney Kapoor) acquires rights because his dealing with the Southern part of India, whether its Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam or Kannada industries, are very strong. So as I said, speculation comes in before actual conversations, and a lot of times material is picked up and kept aside and then made many years later also. We are definitely working together, but which film we are doing and how we are going about it, I think we‘ll have more clarity (on it) by the middle of the year.”

We are definitely working together, but which film we are doing and how we are going about it, I think we‘ll have more clarity (on it) by the middle of the year Arjun Kapoor

However, will it happen this year? “This year toh jab tak Villain khatam karunga uske baad dekhenge (For this year, we’ll see after I finish Ek Villain Returns), the script also comes into the forefront right. Because buying a remake is one aspect of a film, but it also has to be rewritten, adapted, then you have to cast it and find a director for it too. So there is a process, and quite honestly in the lockdown there was no process because we live separately. So we didn’t really get to talk about it. However, we have restarted talking about what we want to do next and in due course we’ll figure it out,” Arjun signs off.

Also Read | EXCLUSIVE: Arjun Kapoor is glad that Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar is part of journey to get people back to cinemas

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×