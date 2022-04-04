EXCLUSIVE: Baahubali 3 in works? Producer Prasad Devineni says, ‘Definitely at some point we might make it’

Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion are two of the most celebrated films all over the world, and recently during the promotions of RRR, director SS Rajamouli reportedly hinted at the possibility of a part 3 in the franchise, stating that the announcement about the much-demanded project will come at the right time. Now, in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Baahubali producer Prasad Devineni sheds light on the reports.

“What he (SS Rajamouli) was saying is that there is scope in the Baahubali world to tell another story. The world is there, and the characters are larger than life. But we are not looking to start immediately, because he has got a couple of commitments. After that we will think about it. Definitely at some point we might make it, if everything falls into place. But there is no effort being put in right now,” informs Devineni.

We even reached out to Baahubali writer KV Vijayendra Prasad. When we told him about Rajamouli’s recent hint on Baahubali 3, and whether it’s happening, the acclaimed writer responds, “It could be. But first of all Mahesh Babu's project has to be over. Thinking of any project before that wouldn’t be that much.”

Meanwhile, Rajamouli is currently basking in the success of his recently released epic period action drama, RRR, which was headlined by NT Rama Rao Jr. and Ram Charan. It also featured Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn. About Rajamouli’s next project with Mahesh Babu, Pinkvilla had exclusively reported that Alia Bhatt is in talks with the filmmaker for his jungle-adventure movie.

