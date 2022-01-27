EXCLUSIVE: Deepika Padukone had THIS reaction after watching ‘Gehraiyaan’, reveals what made her say yes

Deepika Padukone is one of the biggest stars we have in Bollywood currently. Fans love to see her on the silver screen and every time a movie of her is about to release the excitement of her fans is all out there. Well, now that Gehraiyaan is all set to release DP fans cannot keep calm. The team of Gehraiyaan, Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Deepika are on a promotion spree these days. In a recent chat with Pinkvilla, the Om Shanti Om actress revealed watching the film a few days back and opened up about her reaction.

Revealing about her reaction after watching Gehraiyaan and when she heard the script of the film, Deepika Padukone said, “You know I watched the film two days ago and I had exactly the same reaction when the film got over and it went to the black screen, I just sat there for 5 minutes. It's because I think it comes from his films not being linear and his films not being spoon-fed. I think when a film is over and much like the narration it takes your time to process this entire journey that he has taken you on. So, it happened to me during the narration and now I can say after watching the film the same thing happened. Moments from the film, visuals from the film are still fresh in my mind and I watched it like 3 days ago. And so much has happened in the last 3 days but still, I will be doing something but there will be a visual of this scene that comes from my mind.”

Talking further about taking her own time to say yes to the film, Deepika Padukone said, “ I think the time that I took really was yes one part of the process. It's not like I take months to process but I take a couple of days to think about, has it stayed with me? I hope I am not being impulsive. So just to process everything, what is it that I can bring to the table? How is this different from everything else that I have done? How can I push the envelope? So those are things that I am thinking about in that moment because once you commit to it then you are in it. Again when I watched the film the other day I had the same thing. It’s not just one message or one takeaway, there are just so many layers and that’s when I realized that the title of the film is so apt for the kind of film that we have made.”

