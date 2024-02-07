EXCLUSIVE: Did Sushmita Sen feel she missed out on films after 8-year-long break? Aarya Actress reveals

Sushmita Sen remains a beloved actress in the film industry, known for her captivating natural acting talent. She is set to appear in Aarya Antim Vaar, scheduled for release on Disney+ Hotstar on February 9. Before its release, she participated in an exclusive Masterclass session with Pinkvilla, sharing insights on various topics. During the interview, she opened up on whether she felt she missed out on something after her career hiatus.

During an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, renowned Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen was asked whether she felt she missed out on anything when she came back after her career hiatus post No Problem in the year 2010. To this, she responded by first calling her previous works “bad” and then emphasizing that sometimes you need to break the routine in your life. Something is churning out every day like a factory, and you're just going through the motions with no passion, inspiration, or sense of purpose."

She further said, “No I didn’t because the kind of work that I was doing as an actor was really bad. Like really bad. If you have seen some of those films, you will know exactly what I mean. So, sometimes you have to stop the autopilot in your life. Koi cheez roz ek factory ki tarah churn kar rahi hai aur aap wahi kaam kare chale jaa rahe ho with no passion, no inspiration, no sense of purpose (You are constantly churning out something every day like a factory, and you're just going through the motions with no passion, no inspiration, no sense of purpose).”

The actress mentioned that she made a conscious decision to stop the routine and explained, "Ye nai karna hai (I don't want to do this)." She realized that she didn't want to waste six months of her life just because everyone else was doing it. Instead, she'd prefer to explore other options and see how things unfold. She added, “None of the scripts that came to me were exciting, no work came to me that was outstanding, so maine chod diya and 8 saal kaise nikal gaye pata hi nahi chala because I became a mother for the second time and Alisah came in and she took up all my time.”

Sushmita concluded mentioning that she was quite occupied running the jewelry store they owned. Additionally, she held the ownership of the Indian franchise of Miss Universe for three years, during which they sent the Indian representative to Miss Universe. She was quite busy with these responsibilities and didn't miss out on film opportunities during that time.

About Sushmita Sen’s work front

Sushmita Sen's recent appearance was in Aarya Season 3 Part 1, which debuted on Disney Plus Hotstar in November last year. The eagerly awaited Part 2 is set to release on February 9, sparking great anticipation among her fans. Her depiction of a strong woman protecting her family from crime has earned praise worldwide.

