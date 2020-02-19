EXCLUSIVE: Here’s what Kapil Dev has to say on the casting of Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone starrer ‘83

Just a while back, Deepika Padukone’s first look as Romi Dev from ‘83 was unveiled after Ranveer Singh’s Kapil Dev’s poster. In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Kapil Dev opened up about what he thinks about the cast of ‘83.

Since the time starrer ‘83 was announced, fans were eager to see how the actor would transform into legendary 1983 world cup winning captain, Kapil Dev. When the first look of Ranveer as Kapil was released, fans were in awe of how the actor nailed it. Now, ’s look as Romi Dev from ‘83 has been released and once again, netizens can’t stop gushing over it. Ahead of the release of the sports drama, Pinkvilla spoke to the Haryana Hurricane, Kapil Dev himself about the casting of the film.

The former legendary cricketer spoke about the casting of Ranveer and Deepika starrer. Kapil Dev said that one has to look at the casting much like the real 1983 cricket team. He said, “I think one has to see that when you go out there, you do not really have to see other people are good or not, you have to perform to the best of your ability. I think this is what happened to the '83 team. They were just so much fun within the team what they were trying to do and when the fun part comes, the performance improves.”

Also Read | Deepika Padukone’s FIRST look as Romi Dev in ‘83 OUT; Strikes a pose with Ranveer Singh aka Kapil Dev

Well, indeed that sums up how the legendary cricketer feels about the cast of Kabir Khan’s ‘83. When the first look of Ranveer as Kapil was shared on his birthday, the Haryana Hurricane was also in awe of it and had commented on Singh’s photo. While training for his role as 1983 World cup winning captain, Ranveer spent 10 days with Kapil Dev at his house in New Delhi to pick up nuances from his daily life. Also, before leaving for shoot in the UK, Kapil Dev had trained Ranveer at the boot camp in Dharamshala.

Check out Ranveer Singh and Kapil Dev's photos:

Meanwhile, fans can’t stop gushing over Deepika and Ranveer as Romi and Kapil Dev in Kabir Khan’s ‘83. The film also stars several actors like Chirag Patil, Sahil Khatter, Harrdy Sandhu, Ammy Virk, Jatin Sarna, Adinnath Kothare, Boman Irani, Pankaj Tripathi, Jiiva, Dhairya Karwa and others. The posters for all the cast members were released a while back and ‘83’s poster came out at an event in Chennai. The film is slated to release on April 10, 2020.

Also Read | When Deepika Padukone REACTED to Katrina Kaif and Ranbir Kapoor's Ibiza pictures being leaked

Credits :Pinkvilla

Read More