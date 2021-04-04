EXCLUSIVE: JD Majethia & BN Tiwari on film bodies’ meeting with CM; Raised concerns around lockdown

BN Tiwari adds that another lockdown will not only affect the film industry but the other sectors as well.

Earlier today, members representing several film bodies met up with Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to speak about their concerns on a possible lockdown, after a continuous surge in the Covid-19 cases has been reported in the last few days. JD Majethia, Birendra Nath Tiwari, Siddharth Roy Kapur, TP Aggarwal, Ashoke Pandit and a few others were also reportedly a part of this Zoom meeting. Now, in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Indian Film and Television Producers Council (IFTPC) Chairman (TV Div), JD Majethia revealed that the meeting was about the film industry’s concern over a possible lockdown.

“We told him that we cannot afford another lockdown, and he also isn’t in favour of it. But also wants to control the situation and needs our help in doing so. He suggested that we don’t let workers living in a containment zone to travel, and shoot in a controlled environment with as few people as possible. He also suggested that we spread the message on the importance of wearing a mask, and other necessary precautions through our medium. I proposed that we make a committee that will comprise one member from every film body, who will make sure that all the guidelines are followed to the T and will also be in touch with the Government,” informs Majethia.

Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) President Birendra Nath Tiwari adds, “We spoke to him about the present situation, and how another lockdown will not only affect the film industry but also the other sectors. At present, we are not in the position to stop work, as the workers won’t be able to survive otherwise. We suggested that everyone continue working while taking all the necessary precautions. He understood our problems, and shared some of his challenges too. They have suggested that we film with as minimal crew as possible, and that they will share an SOP with us in a day or two to follow.”

