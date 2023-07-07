EXCLUSIVE: Kajol says magic of older films can’t be replicated; Imagines DDLJ’s Simran’s life after 20 years

Kajol is all set to make her web series debut with The Trial: Pyaar Kaanoon Dhokha, which is an adaptation of the American legal drama series The Good Wife. The Indian adaptation is directed by Suparn Verma, and also stars Jisshu Sengupta. Recently, in an interview with Pinkvilla, Kajol, Suparn Verma and Jisshu Sengupta open up about their soon-to-be-released series. During the interview, Kajol was also asked about her past characters in her three-decade-long career, and which of these characters she thinks is franchisable or can have a spin-off. In response, Kajol said that she believes that the magic of her older films cannot be replicated again.

Kajol says the magic of her older films cannot be replicated

While speaking with Pinkvilla, Kajol said that the movies and characters of hers that people consider iconic cannot be replicated. "Honestly, what I believe about all the movies that I have done so far- which you consider iconic- were made in that time, with those people, and they cannot be replicated. And I don't think that magic can happen again. I think that every film has its own magic. Every good film- every bad film also- has its own magic, and has its own chemistry that I feel when we go to replicate, we screw up. They belong to that age, they belong to that time, and if you want to do another version of it, I just feel that's not a thing that works for me."

Adding to this, director Suparn Verma said that people evolve over time, which means that characters also evolve. He cited the example of Dilwale Dulhaniya le Jayenge's character Simran, played by Kajol. "Because we change as people right? We evolve. So that character also would have evolved today. She won't be the same what she was. Like DDLJ's Simran would be very different today," he said.

Kajol on what DDLJ's Simran's life could be like today

Kajol further added to that, and imagined her version of what DDLJ's Simran's life could have been years later. "Yeah, she's gone with Raj, lived in London with him for 20 years, 27 years, after that, she'll be like kick-ass. She'll be like Bauji's gone now, mom's gone now. Because Bauji can't be alive now, so Bauji to gaye (laughs). Bohot alag hogi Simran," said Kajol. Suparn added, "Maybe divoced," to which Kajol replied, "Ho bhi sakta hai."

About The Trial

The Trial is set to premiere on Disney Plus Hotstar on July 14. Apart from Kajol, the cast also includes Jisshu Sengupta, Sheeba Chaddha, Aamir Ali, Alyy Khan, Kubbra Sait, Gaurav Pandey, and Vijay Vikram Singh.

