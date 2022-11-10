Exclusive: Karan Kundrra to do a cameo in Karan Boolani's debut Hindi directorial

Producer Rhea Kapoor’s filmmaker-husband Karan Boolani is collaborating with Anil Kapoor Film and Communication Network Pvt Ltd. Karan is making his Hindi directorial debut with Thank You for Coming. Karan Boolani’s upcoming film stars Anil Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and Shehnaaz Gill in the lead roles. And now, we hear our favourite former Bigg Boss contestant Karan Kundrra is also a part of Karan Boolani's debut directorial film.



A source close to production told Pinkvilla, "Karan Kundrra is playing a cameo in the film. Karan has already shot for his part in the film. He finished the shooting of his part in September. He has an interesting guest appearance role in the project. The film will be ready for release in the next couple of months. An official announcement about the title and star cast will be made soon. The shooting is completed." The team silently started shooting for the film in Delhi in April and has already wrapped it up in October in Mumbai.



Various speculations are being made about the subject of the film. It is believed that the film revolves around two girls who are in search of their biological father. It will be interesting to watch Bhumi Pednekar, Shehnaaz Gill and Karan Kundrra in the film.



