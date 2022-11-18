EXCLUSIVE: Kriti Sanon, Shahid Kapoor join forces for a rom-com; Here’s when the actress will resume filming

Earlier this year, fans got a treat when rumours about a film starring Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon appeared on the Internet. While neither Shahid nor Kriti have officially announced the film, we have heard a new update about it. According to a well-placed source, a small part of the film has already been shot. Kriti Sanon , who is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Bhediya alongside Varun Dhawan, will soon resume shooting for this yet-untitled film post the release of Bhediya.

A source close to the development informed Pinkvilla, "A small week-long schedule of the film has been shot already. Shahid and Kriti, both were part of it. Then Kriti had to leave for promotions of Bhediya, so post the release of that film, she will immediately get back on set." The Dinesh Vijan film is said to be a one of its kind robotic rom-com, which will be helmed by debutante director, Amit Joshi. As per reports, Kriti will be seen playing a robot, whereas Shahid will play a robotic expert.

As Shahid teams up with Maddock for this one, Kriti Sanon has done multiple films with Maddock including Mimi, where she was unanimously hailed for her performance winning accolades till now and is currently promoting her next with them, Bhediya. This film will mark Kriti’s seventh movie with Dinesh Vijan. Others include Raabta, Luka Chuppi, Arjun Patiala, and Hum Do Hamare Do.

Kriti Sanon and Shahid Kapoor’s work front

Kriti Sanon will next be seen in Bhediya, co-starring Varun Dhawan, and the film will hit the big screens on November 25, 2022. Apart from this movie with Shahid, she also has Adipurush alongside Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan, Shehzada with Kartik Aaryan, Ganapath: Part One with Tiger Shroff, and Rhea Kapoor’s The Crew with Kareena Kapoor Khan and Tabu in the pipeline.

Meanwhile, Shahid will be seen in his OTT debut, Raj and DK's upcoming project Farzi. He will also be seen in Ali Abbas Zafar’s action film Bloody Daddy.