EXCLUSIVE: Manoj Bajpayee is filming for Thithi director Raam Reddy’s next in Uttarakhand; Read Deets

Raam Reddy’s last film, the 2016 Kannada drama Thithi, had received worldwide acclaim, including praises from The Godfather series director Francis Ford Coppola.

Last month, it was reported that Manoj Bajpayee had tested positive for Covid-19, and had home quarantined himself. He has now recovered, and Pinkvilla has learnt that the three time National award winning actor has already started shooting for his next. We have learnt that Bajpayee recently began filming for acclaimed filmmaker Raam Reddy’s second directorial in Uttarakhand. Reddy’s last film, the 2016 Kannada drama Thithi, had received worldwide acclaim, including praises from The Godfather series director Francis Ford Coppola. It had also bagged the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Kannada.

“Manoj Bajpayee plays the lead in Raam Reddy’s next which largely revolves around the theme of self enlightenment and realisation. Manoj is presently shooting for the film in Mukteshwar in a star-to-finish two and a half month schedule. It's a Hindi-English bilingual film, and both Manoj and Raam are extremely excited about this project,” informs a source close to the development. Meanwhile, Manoj who is presently basking in the success of Aban Bharucha Deohans’s Silence, had also bagged his third National Award last month for Devashish Makhija’s Bhonsle. Manoj had even produced the latter.

Besides the Raam Reddy directorial, Manoj will next be seen in Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK’s The Family Man 2. The first season of the show was extremely well received, and fans have been eagerly waiting for the second season to begin. Manoj will also be seen in Titli director Kanu Behl’s next direct-to-OTT release, Despatch. Reportedly, the actor is scheduled to resume shooting for the film from June in Mumbai.

Also Read | EXCLUSIVE: Shekhar Suman on not liking being called TV’s Amitabh Bachchan initially: Realised how stupid I was

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×