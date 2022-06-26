EXCLUSIVE: Nayanthara is back from her honeymoon; Joins Shah Rukh Khan in Mumbai for Jawan shoot

Enlightening more on Nayanthara's work commitment, the lady superstar directly landed in Mumbai after honeymooning with filmmaker husband Vignesh Shivan in Thailand. Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt, Nayan landed straight in Mumbai and is ready to join Shah Rukh Khan in the ongoing schedule of Atlee's Jawan.

"Nayanthara kickstarts the new schedule from today as she joins SRK in the ongoing schedule of Jawan. This is going to be a long schedule until mid-July. She took a small break after her wedding and as we all know, she will do everything in her ability to make things go as per the given schedule. She is here and fulfiling her work commitments," reveals the source.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan has officially confirmed that Nayanthara is a part of Jawan. During an Instagram LIVE yesterday on completing 30 years in the industry, the superstar refrained from sharing any details about Jawan but mentioned, “There is Nayanthara ji in it.”