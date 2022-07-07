Exclusive: Pankaj Tripathi to portray Atal Bihari Vajpayee in the biopic based on the former Prime Minister

The much-awaited film based on former Prime Minister (PM), Atal Bihari Vajpayee was announced a few days back. The film created a buzz among fans ever since it was declared. Are you wondering who will play the iconic role?

The makers announced the film titled Main Rahoon Ya Na Rahoon, Yeh Desh Rehna Chahiye – Atal. It is an adaptation of Ullekh NP’s book The Untold Vajpayee: Politician and Paradox. The makers were scouting for an actor to portray the role of Atal Bihari Vajpayee in Main Rahoon Ya Na Rahoon, Yeh Desh Rehna Chahiye – Atal. And looks like they have finally got an actor who will fit perfectly for the role of the former PM of India.

A source close to the makers of the film claims, "It is Pankaj Tripathi, who is all set to play the former Prime Minister, Atal Bihari Vajpayee's role on the silver screen. The film on Atal Bihari Vajpayee will be produced by Vinod Bhanushali, Sandeep Singh, Sam Khan, Kamlesh Bhanushali and Vishal Gurnani. It is scheduled to hit screens in 2023. The biopic will be released on Christmas 2023, which marks the 99th birth anniversary of the late PM.

Politics has been one of the fascinating and debatable subjects, which inspired many filmmakers. In the past as well, we have seen many political-based films that hooked us to the silver screen. We saw Anupam Kher playing the former PM Manmohan Singh in Accidental Prime Minister. We saw Nawazuddin Siddiqui playing late Balasaheb Thackeray, Shiv Sena founder and politician. Also, we saw 'Sarkar', ‘Sarkar Raj’, and ‘Sarkar 3’, which are claimed to be influenced by ‘The Godfather’ and partly based on the life of Balasaheb Thackeray. ‘Sarkar’, played by actor Amitabh Bachchan, is thought to resemble Thackeray in various ways. And to end it, we saw Vivek Oberoi playing our current Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The film was based on the political career of Narendra Modi, the current Prime Minister of India.

