EXCLUSIVE: Paresh Rawal on Chandrayaan-3 to have historic lunar landing: 'Bohot garv ki baat hai'

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) achieved a milestone by launching Chandrayaan-3 on July 14, 2023. This event filled the entire country with pride. People from different locations witnessed this great achievement of our country. Chandrayaan-3 is ISRO's planned third mission to explore the Moon. Although it is almost similar to Chandrayaan-2, it does not have an orbiter. This mission made India the fourth country in the world to successfully land its spacecraft on the surface of the Moon. Bollywood actor Paresh Rawal shared his excitement as India's Chandrayaan-3 is set to have a soft landing on the lunar surface on August 23, Wednesday in an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla.

Paresh Rawal shares his excitement about Chandrayaan-3 having historic lunar landing

In an exclusive interaction with Pinkvilla, Paresh Rawal said that his heart swells with pride as Chandrayaan 3 nears its historic lunar landing on August 23, Wednesday. The actor added, "I'm very excited. As an Indian, I feel very very proud. Jo log hamare desh ko bolte the yeh babao ka desh hain, saapero ka desh hai, wo desh aaj chand pe jaa rahe hai. Bohot khushi ki baat hai, garv ki baat hai yeh."

Watch the video:

On the other hand, we have exclusively learned that Paresh Rawal is also a part of Welcome 3. “Paresh Rawal will get back to playing his iconic character of Dr. Ghungroo in Welcome To The Jungle and is all excited to reunite with his gang. Paresh has done multiple films with all the key stakeholders of Welcome and is looking forward to reuniting with the entire team for another adventure ride filled with humor,” revealed a source close to the development. Apart from Welcome 3, the actor will also be doing Hera Pheri 3 and Awara Pagal Deewana 2 for producer Firoz Nadiadwala in the upcoming year.

Meanwhile, Chandrayaan-3 is set to land on the moon on August 23 at around 6:04 pm Indian Standard Time. People can watch the live actions on the ISRO website, its YouTube channel, and DD National TV from around 5:27 pm IST on the same day.