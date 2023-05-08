EXCLUSIVE: Priyanka Chopra says she and Sam Heughan will do a Hindi movie; Latter adds ‘I’m game for that’

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla recently, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Sam Heughan opened up about their upcoming film - Love Again, and about their first impression of each other. Sam even talks about Bollywood, and the possibility of working in a Hindi film. When asked besides Priyanka, who else would he like to collaborate with from Bollywood in the future, here’s what he had to say. “Do you know, we were talking about Bollywood there, and obviously I need to learn to sing and dance,” shares Sam.

To that, Priyanka Chopra Jonas added, “We don’t have to learn how to sing, we have playback singers for that. Little dancing might be allowed, a lot of our actors don’t know how to dance but you know as long as you have a little rhythm you are good.” Responding to that, Sam Heughan stated he won’t say he has rhythm, but he is willing to give it a go. “So yes, obviously I would love to work with PeeCee again. So maybe that’s next”.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas too shared her excitement about collaborating with Sam Heughan again. “We will do a Hindi movie together. That will be fun.” Sam added, “We will do a Hindi movie. Yes, I am game for that.”

Love Again

Meanwhile, Priyanka is hopeful that Love Again can bring the rom com genre back. “The world is divisive right now, and it’s nice to be able to have something which is hopeful. It’s not slapstick, it’s not a comedy. It’s a romantic movie which makes you cry, laugh, smile, it’s like that heartwarming thing that you want to go to the theatre with your partner, your person, or your friends. So this is that movie. I am very excited, and I hope it brings more of the genre back,” she said.

