EXCLUSIVE: Ranbir Kapoor & Shraddha Kapoor in Mauritius for Luv Ranjan’s next; To wrap up with this schedule

Luv Ranjan's untitled next featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor is one of the most awaited films. The leading pair were recently spotted shooting for the movie in Spain, after which RK flew back to Mumbai to release the trailer of Karan Malhotra’s Shamshera. Pinkvilla has another update on this upcoming romantic-comedy. We have heard that Ranbir and Shraddha have now taken off to Mauritius to shoot for the film.

"Luv wanted a few specific locations to film a couple of important sequences, and found Mauritius to be a perfect destination for it. They will be there until the first week of July, after which Ranbir will come back to the city and kickstart the promotion campaign for Shamshera. This is the last schedule of the Luv Ranjan film, which includes a major song sequence too,” informs a source close to the development.

Meanwhile, in March this year, the makers had officially announced the release date of this film. “Luv Ranjan’s untitled next featuring Ranbir Kapoor & Shraddha Kapoor will release in cinemas on Holi, March 8, 2023! Produced by Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg, presented by Gulshan Kumar and Bhushan Kumar,” read the note posted on Luv Films’ official Instagram handle.

Furthermore, Ranbir also has Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra and Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal in the pipeline. Shraddha, on the other hand, has Chaalbaaz in London and Nagin in her kitty.

On the personal front, Alia Bhatt recently announced that she and Ranbir Kapoor are going to be parents soon. “Our baby ….. coming soon,” the actress wrote on Instagram. Soon after the news came out, the couple received a lot of love and good wishes from their admirers.

